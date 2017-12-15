Have some ideas for transit in Merced County? Here's how to give your input.

Merced County residents will have three opportunities to provide input on public transportation services.
The Merced County Association of Governments' Social Services Transportation Advisory Council is holding public forums seeking input from residents on current and future transit services, according to a news release.
The first meeting will start at 3 p.m., Jan. 29, in the Los Banos Community Center at 645 Seventh St., in Los Banos.
The next day, a meeting will be held starting at 3 p.m. in the Atwater Council Chambers at 750 Bellevue Road in Atwater.
The third meeting also starts at 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the Merced Council Chambers at 678 W. 18th St. in Merced.
The Bus is providing free fixed route transportation to those attending the public hearings. Residents who are ADA eligible can reserve a ride by calling 209-384-3111.
Residents who can't attend either of the three hearings can still provide comments by calling Natalia Austin at 209-723-3153, ext. 127, or email natalia.austin@mcagov.org, before Feb. 1.
