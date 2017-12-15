Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com
Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Local

Have some ideas for transit in Merced County? Here's how to give your input.

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 15, 2017 12:29 PM

Merced County residents will have three opportunities to provide input on public transportation services.

The Merced County Association of Governments' Social Services Transportation Advisory Council is holding public forums seeking input from residents on current and future transit services, according to a news release.

The first meeting will start at 3 p.m., Jan. 29, in the Los Banos Community Center at 645 Seventh St., in Los Banos.

The next day, a meeting will be held starting at 3 p.m. in the Atwater Council Chambers at 750 Bellevue Road in Atwater.

The third meeting also starts at 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the Merced Council Chambers at 678 W. 18th St. in Merced.

The Bus is providing free fixed route transportation to those attending the public hearings. Residents who are ADA eligible can reserve a ride by calling 209-384-3111.

Residents who can't attend either of the three hearings can still provide comments by calling Natalia Austin at 209-723-3153, ext. 127, or email natalia.austin@mcagov.org, before Feb. 1.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

    Former Los Banos priest, Robert Gamel, 67, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to violation of probation at the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Gamel was previously arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in June of 2015.

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again
Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:51

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing
Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

View More Video