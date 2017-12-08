Local

Contractor airlifted after 10-foot fall into Merced County trench

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 08, 2017 12:29 PM

A contractor working on a canal north of Dos Palos was rescued Friday morning after falling about 10 feet in a ditch, according to a Merced County Fire official.

First responders were dispatched to a ditch off Palm Avenue, north of Hutchins Road, at 8:43 a.m., Merced County Fire Engineer Jay Smith said.

The man in his 50s reportedly landed with his back on cement and suffered injuries, Smith said., noting the man was airlifted to a Modesto area trauma center as a precaution.

The rescue took between 10-12 minutes with Merced County Fire, the Los Banos Fire Department and Merced City Fire responding to the call, Smith said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

    Former Los Banos priest, Robert Gamel, 67, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to violation of probation at the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Gamel was previously arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in June of 2015.

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again
Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:51

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing
Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

View More Video