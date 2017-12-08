Contractor airlifted after 10-foot fall into Merced County trench

A contractor working on a canal north of Dos Palos was rescued Friday morning after falling about 10 feet in a ditch, according to a Merced County Fire official.
First responders were dispatched to a ditch off Palm Avenue, north of Hutchins Road, at 8:43 a.m., Merced County Fire Engineer Jay Smith said.
The man in his 50s reportedly landed with his back on cement and suffered injuries, Smith said., noting the man was airlifted to a Modesto area trauma center as a precaution.
The rescue took between 10-12 minutes with Merced County Fire, the Los Banos Fire Department and Merced City Fire responding to the call, Smith said.
