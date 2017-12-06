This is who will be assisting the new Los Banos fire chief

A Los Banos fire captain has been selected as the new assistant fire chief, according to the fire department.
The City of Los Banos pinned Assistant Fire Chief Robert Strauch's badge last month. He replaces Mason Hurley, who ascended to fire chief after the retirement of former chief Tim Marrison in October.
Strauch, a fire captain with the Los Banos Fire Department, has previously worked as a fire engineer and a full-time firefighter, according to a news release.
Strauch first started as a volunteer firefighter with the department in 1992. He was hired full-time in 1997, the release states.
