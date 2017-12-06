New Los Banos Assistant Fire Chief Robert Strauch participates in a badge pinning ceremony at Los Banos City Hall in November 2017. He replaces Mason Hurley, who ascended to fire chief in October.
New Los Banos Assistant Fire Chief Robert Strauch participates in a badge pinning ceremony at Los Banos City Hall in November 2017. He replaces Mason Hurley, who ascended to fire chief in October. Courtesy of Los Banos Fire Department
New Los Banos Assistant Fire Chief Robert Strauch participates in a badge pinning ceremony at Los Banos City Hall in November 2017. He replaces Mason Hurley, who ascended to fire chief in October. Courtesy of Los Banos Fire Department

Local

This is who will be assisting the new Los Banos fire chief

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 06, 2017 04:25 PM

A Los Banos fire captain has been selected as the new assistant fire chief, according to the fire department.

The City of Los Banos pinned Assistant Fire Chief Robert Strauch's badge last month. He replaces Mason Hurley, who ascended to fire chief after the retirement of former chief Tim Marrison in October.

Strauch, a fire captain with the Los Banos Fire Department, has previously worked as a fire engineer and a full-time firefighter, according to a news release.

Strauch first started as a volunteer firefighter with the department in 1992. He was hired full-time in 1997, the release states.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

    Former Los Banos priest, Robert Gamel, 67, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to violation of probation at the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Gamel was previously arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in June of 2015.

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again
Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:51

Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing
Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

View More Video