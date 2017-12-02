Electrical appliance malfunction may have caused Hilmar house fire

More Videos 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:51 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire burns home across street from Hilmar High A possible electrical appliance malfunction caused a fire that gutted the inside of a Hilmar home Friday afternoon in the 7700 block of Lander Avenue. No one was injured, fire officials said. A possible electrical appliance malfunction caused a fire that gutted the inside of a Hilmar home Friday afternoon in the 7700 block of Lander Avenue. No one was injured, fire officials said. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

A possible electrical appliance malfunction caused a fire that gutted the inside of a Hilmar home Friday afternoon in the 7700 block of Lander Avenue. No one was injured, fire officials said. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com