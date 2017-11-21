Around Los Banos (11/24/2017)

Little League Registration in Los Banos
Registration is underway for Little League in Los Banos. Before Dec. 1, players can register online at www.losbanoslittleleague.com. Two walk-up registration events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Blvd. Registration fee is $85 if you register online before Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
A Winter Gift Concert
The Los Banos Arts Council will host a concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. “A Winter Gift” is presented by three of the premier Celtic Harpists in the world. Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter perform Celtic legends, along with Irish and English literature woven together with beloved and rare pieces of holiday music. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Students and kids $5 and general admission is $20. For more information, call 209-826-6132.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
$20,000 Scholarship Opportunity
Golden 1 Credit Union is opening the application period for the Golden 1 Credit Union Scholarship Program where qualified applicants will have the opportunity to receive up to $20,000 to attend universities in California. In total, $400,000 will be awarded for the 2018 period. Applications will be accepted now through Jan. 18, 2018. For more, go to https://www.golden1.com/scholarships/default.
