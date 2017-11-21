Merced County needs more doctors. Is this part of the solution to that problem?

More Videos 0:51 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing Pause 1:10 Los Banos fourth-graders learn role of rural health clinics 4:16 Merced City Fire battles a house fire that killed a pet 0:40 ‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:44 One killed and multiple injured in Merced County DUI crash 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:18 Copper stolen from Atwater VFW Hall 2:53 Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Los Banos fourth-graders learn role of rural health clinics On Thursday Nov. 16, 2017, fourth-graders at Miano Elementary School in Los Banos took a tour of Memorial Hospital Los Banos Rural Health Clinic. They learned the role rural health clinics play in Central Valley communities. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com On Thursday Nov. 16, 2017, fourth-graders at Miano Elementary School in Los Banos took a tour of Memorial Hospital Los Banos Rural Health Clinic. They learned the role rural health clinics play in Central Valley communities. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

On Thursday Nov. 16, 2017, fourth-graders at Miano Elementary School in Los Banos took a tour of Memorial Hospital Los Banos Rural Health Clinic. They learned the role rural health clinics play in Central Valley communities. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com