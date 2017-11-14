Bobby Bauer, 37 of Los Banos, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Bobby Bauer, 37 of Los Banos, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of suspected methamphetamine. Courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office
Bobby Bauer, 37 of Los Banos, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of suspected methamphetamine. Courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office

Local

He tried to run from police but fell into a swimming pool, officers say

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 14, 2017 5:53 PM

Two suspects were arrested on gun and drug allegations after attempting to flee police in Los Banos, according to the Police Department.

Los Banos police officer Richard Mancera was patrolling the area of Mercey Springs Road and D Street at 7:06 a.m. Saturday when he tried to stop a black Acura sedan with no license plate, according to a news release.

But the driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Frank Leonard of Los Banos, didn't stop and accelerated, police said. He led Mancera on a pursuit north on Mercey Springs Road until he slowed down near Pintail Circle.

As Leonard slowed the car, a 37-year-old passenger, Los Banos resident Bobby Bauer, ran out of the car, according to the release. Leonard continued a short distance until he stopped and was placed under arrest. Officers discovered handgun ammunition in the car, police said.

The officers then searched the area around Pintail Circle until they found Bauer, soaking wet, hiding in a backyard, the release states. Police determined Bauer had fallen in the pool.

Officers found a handgun in the pool and were able to retrieve it, according to the release. Close by, officers also discovered some of Bauer's clothing, which concealed suspected methamphetamine.

Leonard was booked into Los Banos Police Department Jail for being a felon in possession of ammunition and evading a peace officer with reckless driving, according to the release and county jail records.

Leonard was in custody Tuesday at the John Latorraca Correctional Center held without bond.

Bauer also was in custody Tuesday at the John Latorraca Correctional Center on $316,500 bond for possession of a controlled substance while possessing a loaded gun, violation of probation and possessing a gun and ammunition as a felon, according to jail records.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

    Ramnik Samrao, the public defender representing 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, stands with Sanchez during her trial setting conference at Merced Superior Court. Sanchez's original trial date was delayed to give her defense more time as critical bloodwork is retested.

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed
Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments
Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 1:28

Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting

View More Video