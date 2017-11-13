This was the cause of a major-injury pile up on a Merced County highway

0:46 Watch 'Awake' trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Pause

1:04 Major injuries suffered in Merced County crash

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

1:53 Merced County Sheriff takes to the sky in search of illegal marijuana grows

1:03 Solar eclipse

0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

0:23 Car crashes into Atwater mechanic garage