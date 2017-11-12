Local

Los Banos toddler died after he was found in the backyard spa, police say

By Vikaas Shanker

November 12, 2017 9:03 AM

A Los Banos toddler died last weekend after he was found drowned in a backyard spa hot tub, in an incident authorities are describing as a “tragic accident.”

The Merced County Coroner’s Office identified the 16-month-old boy as Caiden Carreras. He was reportedly found by his mother in a backyard spa pool at about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at the family's home in Los Banos Police, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.

Early reports indicate one of Caiden's parents was home but thought the child was in the care of the other parent at the time, Reyna said, noting that it was a possible miscommunication between the parents.

The family called 9-1-1 and emergency responders attempted to revive Caiden at the scene, Reyna said. But the boy was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital, where he died.

"It's a tragedy," Reyna said. He said Caiden's death initially appears to be accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.

A family member who confirmed Caiden's death Friday declined to talk about the incident. Family members and friends are working to raise money for funeral costs.

