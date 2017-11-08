Gustine police investigate a bomb threat Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at Gustine High School.
Gustine police investigate a bomb threat Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at Gustine High School. Courtesy of Gustine Police Department

False bomb threat leads to evacuation of Gustine High School

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 08, 2017 5:53 PM

A bomb threat at Gustine High School Wednesday afternoon led to a lock down and evacuation of the campus.

Students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Gustine Police Department news release.

A police bomb K9 was unavailable at the time, so a team of six Gustine police officers searched and secured the entire campus with no evidence of a bomb, according to the release.

The school was released back to school officials after the search, the release states.

