False bomb threat leads to evacuation of Gustine High School

A bomb threat at Gustine High School Wednesday afternoon led to a lock down and evacuation of the campus.
Students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Gustine Police Department news release.
A police bomb K9 was unavailable at the time, so a team of six Gustine police officers searched and secured the entire campus with no evidence of a bomb, according to the release.
The school was released back to school officials after the search, the release states.
