One of the best cowboy singers is from Los Banos. You can watch him on TV Sunday.

A Los Banos resident who spent decades in the country music scene has won several awards at a national awards show focusing on cowboy music.
Terry Brown received the "Songwriter of the Year" and "Male Vocalist" awards at the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association's awards night held on Oct. 14 in Arkansas. He also won awards for "Song of the Year" and "Album of the Year."
Brown also performed several of his songs on stage at the awards show, including "Party on the Prairie," "C.O.W.B.O.Y." and others.
The taping of the show will be aired at 6 p.m. Sunday on the Cowboy Channel, which is available to Dish Network subscribers.
"For an entertainer, something like this is a dream come true," Brown said. "They called my name for the first time, Song of the Year, and it kept going. When it was over, I wasn't sure it really happened."
Brown said he and his wife, champion trick roper, Cowgirl Hall of Fame nominee and Los Banos native Hilda Machado Brown, married in Los Banos in 1980 before moving to Missouri and then Nashville.
They stayed in Nashville for more than 20 years before moving back to Los Banos in 2006.
The couple is inviting friends and family for a private screening of the awards show Sunday.
