Here’s what’s happening for Veterans Day weekend around Merced County

More Videos 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments Pause 1:45 Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 1:42 The Merced Sunrise Rotary 2017 Field of Honor at Merced College 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 2:56 Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 0:50 Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:23 Car crashes into Atwater mechanic garage 2:53 Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights 1:28 Merced County marijuana ordinance may result in increased costs for medicinal users 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Merced Sunrise Rotary 2017 Field of Honor at Merced College People place flags in honor of friends and family at the 2017 Field of Honor organized by the Merced Sunrise Rotary Club, at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. People place flags in honor of friends and family at the 2017 Field of Honor organized by the Merced Sunrise Rotary Club, at Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

