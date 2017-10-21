Local

Traffic signal at Mercey Springs and Pacheco Boulevard fixed

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

October 21, 2017 1:23 PM

A traffic signal that was out at one of Los Banos' major intersections Saturday afternoon has been repaired and is working, police said.

Los Banos police earlier in the day urged motorists to avoid the intersection of Pacheco Boulevard and Mercey Springs Road due to problems with signal lights.

The signal was reprogrammed to flashing lights, which meant drivers should consider the intersection as a four-way stop, a Saturday afternoon news release states.

Cmdr. Ray Reyna said the traffic lights were fixed by Caltrans as of 4:30 p.m.

