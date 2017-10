More Videos 1:12 Rescheduled National Night Out 'huge success' in Los Banos Pause 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:31 Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 1:58 Merced County deputies bust up illegal weed site 1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 0:56 Atwater police confiscate cannabis plants 2:53 Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:30 Funeral for lifelong New York Yankees fan 2:02 Merced defeats El Capitan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rescheduled National Night Out 'huge success' in Los Banos The annual Los Banos community police event was rescheduled after two officers were shot in the line of duty. But it was still a successful event, Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee said. The annual Los Banos community police event was rescheduled after two officers were shot in the line of duty. But it was still a successful event, Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee said. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

