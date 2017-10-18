Los Banos police want an armored vehicle. Here's why.

The Los Banos City Council two weeks ago gave the police department the go ahead to purchase an armored vehicle through a federal government program.
Specifically, the Los Banos Police Department is seeking a MRAP, a "mine-resistant, ambush protected" military vehicle that helped transport troops.
But the federal agency the police hopes to work with, the Federal Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO), has a controversial past.
Critics claim the 1033 program through LESO perpetuated the militarization of police agencies, pointing to the Ferguson, Missouri riots in 2014 as an example of law enforcement agencies using military vehicles and gear obtained by the program to quell the unrest.
"We don't intend to use the vehicle for riots," Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee said.
The purpose of the vehicle would be to help tranport officers, first responders and injured individuals during dangerous events.
"The Las Vegas shooting is an example of what we could use the vehicle for," Brizzee said, mentioning the Oct. 1 incident in which 64-year-old Stephem Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500.
"At the end of the day we want to be prepared to serve our residents in that once-in-a-lifetime incident," he said
The MRAP is also considered a high-water vehicle, Cmdr. Rey Reyna said. So it could be used for rescue in during floods.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office currently has what officials call a "Peacekeeper" armored vehicle on the east side of the county. It also has a MRAP it obtained through the LESO program.
But no such vehicle is stationed on the west side, including Los Banos, Dos Palos, Gustine and nearby unincorporated areas.
Sheriff Vern Warnke said it would take at least an hour for the vehicle to respond to a major incident on the westside, too long.
Warnke said his office has had preliminary discussions with the Los Banos Police Department to station the MRAP closer to the city, but he applauded the department for asking its City Council for approval to start obtaining its own MRAP.
After the Ferguson protests, President Barack Obama signed an executive order in 2015 adding more accountability to the 1033 program and making it tougher for law enforcement agencies to acquire military armored vehicles among other heavy military-grade equipment.
The order mandated agencies to obtain approval from their respective city councils before obtaining the equipment.
President Donald Trump rolled back the order two months ago.
The 1033 program through LESO transfers old, excess military equipment to local law enforcement agencies often at no cost other than transportation of the equipment.
The Los Banos Police Department has obtained World War II-era rifles and other old weapons for training purposes, and non-combat items including clothing, Reyna said. But the department returned all the equipment after the program came under scrutiny.
"We weren't using some of the equipment," he said.
But along with the MRAP, the department may pursue other equipment it could use, such as a generator in the event of response during a power outage, Reyna said.
The City Council approval is a first step, Brizzee said. If the department is approved for the MRAP, it will take the agreement to the Council for approval.
