After further review, Caballero’s six touchdown passes might be a Los Banos record.

The move back from receiver to quarterback seems to be working for Los Banos senior Anthony Caballero.
As a junior, Caballero led the Tigers with 36 catches and finished with 314 yards receiving. He moved back to quarterback this year and he’s helped the Tigers start out 4-0.
Caballero threw six touchdowns and 306 yards in Los Banos’ 49-22 win over Dos Palos in the Westside War on Friday night. Caballero threw three touchdown passes to Daniel Guerrero in the second quarter. The Tigers quarterback added two touchdown strikes to Landon Ramos and later a 70-yard touchdown pass to Paulie Calderon.
The six touchdowns may be a school record. Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso has researched it a bit this weekend and asked around and so far hasn’t found or heard of another Tigers quarterback tossing six touchdowns in a game.
What we do know is the Tigers are a legit contender in the Western Athletic Conference. The secret is out.
With Caballero and running back Antonio Lopez, the Tigers can score points with anybody in the WAC.
Here’s a look at the other stat stars from Friday night:
Dhameer Warren, Merced: Warren threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others in Merced’s 48-42 loss to Madera. Warren connected on two touchdown passes with Xavier Stewart for 65 and 21 yards. He later found Jonathan Soriano for a 24-yard touchdown pass.
Shane Casillas, Stone Ridge Christian: Shane Casillas turned in his best performance of the season in the Knights’ 31-19 win over Denair. The senior running back carried the ball 17 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Ryan Leonard, Mariposa: The Grizzlies linebacker was all over the field against Yosemite. Leonard was credited with 21 tackles in a 41-14 loss to Badgers on Friday.
Asa Shields, Chowchilla: Shields rarely comes off the field for the Tribe and found ways to contribute in many ways last week in a tough 32-28 loss to Central Valley Christian. Shields caught five passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns on offense to go a long with 27 rushing yards. He also finished with a team-high 12 tackles and forced a fumble. Shields also blocked a field goal on special teams.
Kevin Reid, El Capitan: The Gauchos quarterback came up big in the second half with three touchdowns, including two late to tie the game at the end of regulation and then to give El Capitan the lead in overtime. Reid connected with Adrian Moreno on a touchdown with 1:15 remaining in the game to help erase a 28-point deficit. Reid then found Moreno open on fourth down for a 20-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give El Capitan (1-3) a 41-35 win.
Daniel Guerrero, Los Banos: Caballero didn’t produce all those touchdowns by himself. Guerrero hauled in five catches for 98 yards and the three touchdowns against Dos Palos. Guerrero scored on receptions of 20, 25 and 29 yards.
Isaiah Long, Buhach Colony: The Thunder senior provided the offense a spark from the bench, scoring on a 66-yard touchdown pass and later an 80-yard run to lift BC to a 37-30 win over Pacheco.
Elijah Hernandez, Le Grand: The defense led the way for the Bulldogs first win with two defensive scores. Hernandez also intercepted two passes. His first interception set up his own 26-yard touchdown catch from Marcus Burrola. Hernandez’s second interception sealed the win.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
