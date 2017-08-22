Do you commute across Pacheco Pass? Here’s what you need to know about new road work

Commuters and other motorists traveling across Pacheco Pass will need to plan for more travel time as construction starts on a new median for Highway 152.
Caltrans is installing a median barrier on the highway from Vista Point Access Road to San Luis Dam Service Road with the goal of improving safety and roadway efficiency.
Construction started Monday and will continue through November, according to a Caltrans news release. That may change as the project progresses.
Motorists can expect one-way traffic control and reduced speeds from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Placentia-based Dreambuilder Construction Corp. has been contracted for the $4 million project, the release states.
Pacheco Pass is important for industrial, commercial, agricultural and recreational purposes, according to the release.
According to a 2012 study, a total of seven fatal crashes occurred across the median on Pacheco Pass between 2007 and 2011. Five more crashes resulted in injury, and three caused just property damage.
The study, called the 2012 Multilane Cross Median Collision Monitoring Report, recommended closing the gap in median barriers that the current project will fill.
Caltrans is urging drivers to plan for 10-minute delays and to seek alternate routes.
