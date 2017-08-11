Live stream, alleged DUI may not have caused deadly crash, defense attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:20 6 car pileup on Yosemite Avenue in Merced Pause 1:45 Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media 0:45 Standoff at west Modesto mini-market 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:48 Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 2:09 Firefighter from Merced's memorial procession 1:11 Merced veteran detective says goodbye 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, appears before judge David W. Moranda during a pre-preliminary hearing at the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center, a branch of the Merced County Superior Court in Los Banos, Calif., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Sanchez has been charged with DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter for a crash that occurred on Friday, July 21, 2017, resulting in the death of her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, appears before judge David W. Moranda during a pre-preliminary hearing at the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center, a branch of the Merced County Superior Court in Los Banos, Calif., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Sanchez has been charged with DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter for a crash that occurred on Friday, July 21, 2017, resulting in the death of her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star