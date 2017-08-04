Los Banos police release identities of officers shot in deadly struggle

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull Pause 2:18 Men who found missing Riverbank woman tell their story 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 1:42 Merced deputies bust up indoor weed cultivation 1:20 El Capitan's Kendall Thomas 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 2:01 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee gives an update on the officer-involved shooting that unfolded Monday morning, leaving the suspect dead and two officers hospitalized with gunshot wounds. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee gives an update on the officer-involved shooting that unfolded Monday morning, leaving the suspect dead and two officers hospitalized with gunshot wounds. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com