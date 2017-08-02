Injured Los Banos officers’ conditions improving

Two Los Banos police officers shot this week are recovering and, the police chief said Wednesday, their conditions are improving.
Chief Gary Brizzee stated that the officers suffered significant injuries, but continue to receive treatment in a Modesto hospital, surrounded by friends and family, according to a Facebook posting.
The two officers, whose names haven’t been released by the police department, responded to the Pacheco Village Apartments at the south end of Los Banos at 6:18 a.m. Monday to find 39-year-old Norberto Nieblas Reyes inside his estranged family’s home.
Law enforcement sources said Nieblas Reyes fought with the two officers and was able to grab one of their guns and shoot both of them.
At least one of the officers returned fire and struck Nieblas Reyes. Nieblas Reyes died later Monday.
One officer was shot once in the upper torso, while the other officer was shot in the head, torso and leg.
The head wound was reported to be near the officer’s eye.
“I’m no doctor,” Brizzee said. “But from my experience, I would say physically he could recover in a matter of months. But mentally, I’m not sure. He and his family will have to deal with this for the rest of their lives.”
The names of the officers have not been released.
“It’s only been a couple of days and the families are obviously shocked,” Brizzee said. “I’m attempting to give the officers and families privacy and time to adjust to the situation.”
Also, they are routing donations through the Los Banos Police Officers Association. Brizzee said people have been donating money and checks to the department.
In the Facebook posting, Brizzee also remarked on the toll the incident has taken on the city’s police force.
“The last few days have been some of the toughest for the men and women at the Los Banos Police Department,” Brizzee states. “But I work with amazing people who are committed to each other and this community.”
The shooting happened a day before the police department was supposed to celebrate National Night Out, an event in which the police department and other emergency response agencies thank and receive thanks from the community. But it was canceled.
“We were sad to cancel our National Night Out event,” Brizzee states. “But our hearts were elsewhere ... we will make it up to you as soon as we can.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
