Watch this mom’s reaction after she finds 100 teens partying in her home

twitter email Monica Fregoso found more than 100 teenagers drinking and partying at her Los Banos home last week when she left work early after receiving a tip from a neighbor. Fregoso recorded a video on her cellphone and posted it on her Facebook page. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the faces of dozens of underage party goers streaming out of her home. The video has drawn a heavy mix of strong reactions. Video by: Monica Fregoso

