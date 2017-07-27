Watch this mom’s reaction after she finds 100 teens partying in her home

Monica Fregoso found more than 100 teenagers drinking and partying at her Los Banos home last week when she left work early after receiving a tip from a neighbor.
The 39-year-old packaging plant operator and mother of five immediately threw everyone out and scolded her 15-year-old son who’d thrown the massive house party. But she didn’t stop there.
Fregoso recorded a video on her cellphone and posted it on her Facebook page. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the faces of dozens of underage partiers streaming out of her home. The video has drawn a heavy mix of strong reactions around the web.
“I was upset,” Fregoso said. “You see all these hundreds of kids in your home with beer. This is my home, where I rest, where I sleep.”
She said when she first started telling the young people to get out, many ignored her and some of the kids even urged her to join the party.
Fregoso called police. Several officers came to the house and told Fregoso to call the partygoers out. When she started recording from her cellphone, the crowd finally accepted that the party was over.
The recording shows many young people walking past Fregoso, some hiding their faces as they try to leave and others are seen throwing up hand signs and jeering at the camera.
“Really?” she repeatedly asks the crowd in the video as they walk out.
She also chides her son in the video.
Fregoso first learned of the party at her South Snow Goose Drive home when she got a message from a neighbor while she was working the night shift at her job.
When she arrived, she found dozens of cars lined her street; she couldn’t park nearby. She saw several kids she thought looked underage holding beer cans.
“I thought my neighbor was exaggerating,” Fregoso said. “When I went in, there were more than 100 kids in my house.”
Fregoso said she found 30 empty boxes of beer in her home. She also found several small bags that she said smelled of marijuana.
Besides the floors being sticky with alcohol, Fregoso said she didn’t notice any damage to the house.
Fregoso posted video of the encounter to Facebook at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, hours after the incident. The video has since been seen by more than 100,000 people on Facebook alone.
Fregoso’s video triggered heated debate on social media, with many praising her for taking control of the situation while other blasted her for showing the faces of underage teens and for embarrassing her son.
Some also blamed Fregoso and her husband, her son’s stepfather, for working nights and not watching their son.
“I posted this for parents, so they can see what their children were doing was not right,” she said, noting that she understands how parents could have been misled by their kids on their Friday night plans. “A lot of parents didn’t know where their kids were.”
Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna on Sunday confirmed Fregoso’s account of the party.
No one was arrested during the incident, Reyna said.
“Typically what will happen with those events, especially when there are so many people, is we will stand by and have everyone clear out,” Reyna said.
Reyna said officers will take action if anyone causes problems, if there are obvious signs of underage drinking or if someone is severely intoxicated.
Officers didn’t see those signs. They stopped a few vehicles in the area, but drivers weren’t intoxicated, he said.
When it comes to her own son, Fregoso said that her trust in him was broken. He was being disciplined for the party, but that was between him and his parents.
Reyna said the police department didn’t have any concerns with Fregoso showing the faces of minors in the video because she was recording in her own home with her own phone.
“I think she is well within her rights to do that,” Reyna said.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments