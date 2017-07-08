Dead bird at center of major power outage reported in Los Banos, Gustine, Santa Nella

A bird is believed to have caused a massive power outage that affected the cities of Los Banos, Gustine, Santa Nella and surrounding areas Saturday, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.
More than 12,000 customers in the Los Banos area were affected according to PG&E’s outage map.
PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez said the outage occurred at 12:44 p.m.
About 1,200 customers in Santa Nella and the surrounding areas also were affected by an outage.
According to PG&E, power was restored to most of Los Banos at 1:22 p.m. Power to most of the Gustine and Santa Nella areas was restored by 2:16 p.m., according to PG&E.
Hernandez said crews believe the cause of the outage was a bird that came into contact with PG&E equipment.
More information on the bird and the equipment wasn’t available, Hernandez said, because crews were still busy working to get power back to the remaining customers.
“PG&E is working as quickly as possible,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said that PG&E retrofits utility poles, power lines and other equipment with animal safety mechanisms, including “flight-diverters,” at known trouble spots to protect animal wildlife and the power infrastructure.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments