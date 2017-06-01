Los Banos Police Officer Luis Beltran, 24, photographed on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in front of the Los Banos Police Department headquarters, was sworn in Wednesday, May 31, 2017, as the department's 40th officer.
Los Banos Police Officer Luis Beltran, 24, photographed on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in front of the Los Banos Police Department headquarters, was sworn in Wednesday, May 31, 2017, as the department's 40th officer. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Los Banos Police Officer Luis Beltran, 24, photographed on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in front of the Los Banos Police Department headquarters, was sworn in Wednesday, May 31, 2017, as the department's 40th officer. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Local

June 01, 2017 2:30 PM

San Jose native becomes Los Banos’ 40th police officer

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

LOS BANOS

A 24-year-old former community services officer was sworn in as the Los Banos Police Department’s 40th police officer on Wednesday.

Officer Luis Beltran, a San Jose native, will begin a 12-week field training program to familiarize himself with the police department, according to a news release.

Beltran was sworn in during a ceremony in the Los Banos City Hall Council Chambers Wednesday afternoon.

Beltran, a father of one child, holds an associate degree in administration of justice from De Anza College in Cupertino. He was employed by the police department as a community services officer jailer for 14 months before heading to the South Bay Regional Training Center Police Academy, graduating last month.

“There are a lot more responsibilities, you get more equipment and you have to pay more attention,” Beltran said, comparing his first day on the job with his months as a jailer. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 2:31

Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado
Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 2:01

Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win
Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 1:35

Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos