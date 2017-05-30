Truck fire closes westbound 152 lanes east of Los Banos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause 2:01 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 1:09 Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural 1:04 Annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival 0:01 solid_black.mpg Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Westbound traffic in both lanes was shut down for 30 to 45 minutes before Calfire-Merced County firefighters brought the fire under control, Wilson said. CHP then opened up the left lane as firefighters continued to put out smoke and embers. The male driver reported that he was on his way to pick up a load in the empty truck when he noticed smoke coming through the dashboard, so he pulled over and got out of the truck.

