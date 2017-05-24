Judge rejects defense bid to remove Merced prosecutors from corruption case

A Santa Clara County judge struck down an attempt by defense attorneys to remove the Merced County District Attorney’s Office from a Los Banos corruption case.
However, Judge Leslie Nichols also opened up an avenue for the defense to file the motion at a later date, if more evidence is uncovered to back up their claims, including that conflicts of interest exist with Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II and lead witness Dominic Falasco.
The ruling was handed down Monday.
“The motion to disqualify is not frivolous,” Nichols’ ruling states. “It is simply not adequately supported.”
Along with denying Greg Opinski and Tommy Jones’ motion to disqualify the District Attorney’s Office, Nichols’ order quashed the defendants’ attempts to subpoena Morse and Falasco.
Opinski and Jones were arrested in August on felony charges of bribing a public official after a 10-month investigation by the District Attorney’s Office.
Case reports from the investigation outline an alleged scheme in which Opinski, a Merced-area contractor, paid Falasco, who was a Los Banos school board trustee at the time, for a vote to award Opinksi’s company a construction contract. Investigators say Jones, working on behalf of Opinksi, paid Falasco $12,000 to vote the way Opinski wanted.
Falasco secretly recorded several conversations between the three, according to case reports. Opinski and Jones have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Opinski’s attorney, Jeff Hammerschmidt, argued in motions that Falasco, the star witness in the case, has a personal friendship with Morse. That friendship led to Falasco being “treated differently” by Morse, and that the timeline for Falasco’s undercover operations demonstrates that Morse intended to help Falasco in his re-election campaign to the school board. Falasco lost his bid for re-election last year.
Hammerschmidt also said evidence was not given to the defense in a proper time period.
Oppositions to Hammerschmidt’s claims by Morse, his office and the state Attorney General state that the friendship between Morse and Falasco was limited to infrequent socialization and occasional hunting events, none in the past five years.
Morse and Supervising Deputy District Attorney Steven Slocum defended their records as prosecutors. Slocum said in a declaration that he followed law in disclosing the necessary information to defense counsel.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
