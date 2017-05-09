Los Banos Fire officials check on a motorized wheelchair Tuesday, May 9, 2017, after a 75-year-old woman driving the wheelchair across Willmott Road at Mercey Springs Road was hit by the red 2013 Chevrolet Camaro.
Los Banos Fire officials check on a motorized wheelchair Tuesday, May 9, 2017, after a 75-year-old woman driving the wheelchair across Willmott Road at Mercey Springs Road was hit by the red 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
May 09, 2017 12:51 PM

Elderly Los Banos woman in wheelchair struck by car

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

A 75-year-old Los Banos woman in a motorized wheelchair suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car while crossing Willmott Road Tuesday morning, police said.

Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said the woman was riding the wheelchair north on the east side of Mercey Springs Road at about 9:06 a.m. when she was crossing Willmott Road at an unmarked crosswalk.

Reyna said the woman was knocked out of the wheelchair after being struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on Willmott crossing Mercey Springs Road.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Modesto-area hospital.

An 80-year-old Idaho woman who was driving the car didn’t report any injuries at the scene.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision, Reyna said.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

