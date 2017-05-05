Collision with parked vehicle hospitalizes motorcyclist

A motorcyclist who reportedly sideswiped a parked car is being treated for possible head trauma after the collision Friday afternoon in Los Banos.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday at the southeast corner of the Santa Venetia Street and Santa Barbara Street intersection, north of Dollar General, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
The female motorcyclist was airlifted to a Modesto hospital, Reyna said, adding that her condition and identity was still being determined as of Friday afternoon.
Reyna said the motorcyclist was conscious and alert as first responders arrived on scene, but showed symptoms of some head injury or trauma.
According to 25-year-old Los Banos resident Genesis Alcantar, who was in a black coupe, she parked the car in front of her uncle’s house on Santa Venetia Street and was in the driver’s seat when she heard a loud noise.
That was followed by sight of the female motorcycle driver and the two-wheeler in the air.
“(The motorcyclist) flew and fell to the floor,” Alcantar said through her cousin, who was translating from Spanish. Alcantar said her uncle’s family came out and called 9-1-1 when they saw the motorcyclist writhing in pain on the road.
Reyna confirmed the account, noting that Alcantar’s car showed minor damage.
“They come at high speeds,” Reyes said about cars traveling on Santa Ventia Street.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments