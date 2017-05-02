Local support bolsters Miano educational garden

Students huddled together Wednesday and asked bunches of questions about kiwis that were emerging from a tree at R.M. Miano Elementary School’s Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Learning Garden.
Students also planted and checked out the first bloom of new cauliflower, broccoli, strawberry, pepper, potato, onion, carrot and Brussels sprout plants that were purchased through a $500 grant last fall from the local Tractor Supply Co. store in Los Banos.
Through grants from local businesses, organizations and individuals, a garden program that has been teaching students about the importance of environment, plant-life and agriculture has been expanding.
“It’s really important that these opportunities, in connection with community support, make a real difference in how kids see agriculture,” teacher Sergio de Alba said, noting that the program is entirely donation-funded.
The garden is now one of 20 sprawled across the R.M. Miano Elementary School campus, De Alba said.
Each garden has its own theme, with its own lessons. For example, the Cesar E. Chavez garden teaches students how to grow one’s own fruits and vegetables.
There also is a garden devoted to desert plants, a pumpkin patch, a fern gully, a “Rock and Butterfly” garden, and an “Oasis” garden.
“My favorite part of the garden is how we all work together as a class” to grow plants and crops, said sixth-grader Carlos Torres. Other aspects students enjoyed were learning about new crops, the organic take on growing food, and the peaceful enjoyment of walking in and around the gardens.
Student Andria Posey said planting allowed her to experience new vegetables and fruits.
De Alba said the program started with one garden 16 years ago containing lettuce, grapes, blackberries and raspberries.
The Tractor Supply Co. “Hands-On” grant was awarded to 44 schools in the state. De Alba said Miano also has received a $2,750 grant from the Central California Asthma Collaborative for being “clean air champions.”
Other donating organizations include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Soares Lumber and Fence, the Merced County Farm Bureau and the Merced Irrigation District.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments