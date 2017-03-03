$1.2 million home lost in fire south of Los Banos

Fire gutted a large custom home south of Los Banos on Friday morning, despite the efforts of firefighters, who battled the blaze on Sunset Avenue for several hours.
The two homeowners escaped without injuries, Merced County Fire Battalion Chief Baraka Carter said, noting that the relatively remote location of the 5,000- to 6,000-square-foot residence may have contributed to the total loss of the home valued at $1.2 million.
“With a home of this size and the way it was built, this was more like fighting a commercial structure fire,” Carter said.
Merced County firefighters received a smoke alarm alert around 10:15 a.m. at the home in the 21300 block of Sunset Avenue.
As firefighters were being dispatched, a call came in that smoke was coming out of the garage and extending to the home. Two residents, a man and one woman, escaped the house without getting hurt. Their names were not immediately available.
“The fire had gotten up in the attics and between the walls,” Carter said.
It took about three hours to control the fire, Carter said. But the home was a total loss. A damage estimate was not available.
Merced County received assistance from the Los Banos Fire Department, including an engine and a water tender. In total, it took five engines and four water tenders to bring the fire under control.
Carter said the location of the home made it harder to fight the fire.
“With the remoteness of the location and lack of water supply, it makes it hard to combat a fire of this magnitude,” he said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, Carter said.
