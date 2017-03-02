Los Banos council discusses probe of development fees, supports farmers market

The City Council directed staff to send out requests for proposal to consultants to look into Los Banos’ development impact fees, and gave its blessing for the return of a local farmers market during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The development fees, which are split for specific uses such as city services, public improvements and traffic mitigation, are levied on land development agreements and are supposed to offset the impact those developments have on neighbors, public services and the city as a whole.
Those fees help fund a variety of public improvements, including roads, buildings and utilities.
Finance Director Sonya Williams told the City Council that the fees were last studied in 2006.
“When the economy tanked (in 2009) we stopped increasing the rates,” Williams said.
The study would cost Los Banos about $100,000, according to city documents.
Williams said future projects on the city’s capital improvement plan were the driving force for the study.
While the City Council was in general support of the proposal, Councilman Scott Silveira questioned the proposed study, saying he didn’t see a need to tinker with the development fees.
“What I worry about is if the (study’s proposed fee changes) comes back lower,” Silveira said, adding that the City Council may have a reason and responsibility to lower the fees while capital improvement costs increase.
The City Council would still have to take another vote at a future meeting to change the developer fees.
Council members also supported a Los Banos Chamber of Commerce initiative to reintroduce a farmers market, a weekly display of food and goods for sale from local farmers.
In addition to the food, the chamber is coordinating to bring in local vendors for crafts and baked goods, a beer garden and entertainment to draw more residents.
The farmers market would be held at Henry Miller Plaza, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting June 6 and ending Sept. 5.
Public funding for the farmers market, which would be taken from the city’s fund balance allocated for economic development projects, would include $990 to pay for a police officer’s overtime for June, and $225 for a portable restroom for June.
Those costs would continue to $2,475 for a full-time police officer and $675 for a portable restroom for July and September, bringing the total cost to $4,365.
The end goal would be to have the farmers market become a self-sustaining event in the future, according to staff documents.
Adam Shasky of Le Grand-based Shasky Farms told the City Council he has organized a farmers market at Pacheco Park in the past, but there were limitations with parking and other issues. He said he expects this new initiative to be more fruitful.
