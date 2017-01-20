Storm causes damage but no major flooding in Los Banos

High winds knocked down more than a dozen trees and branches in Los Banos during the latest storm system that hit Merced County on Thursday into Friday.
However, unlike Merced and other areas in the county, flooding hasn’t been a significant issue, Public Works Director Mark Fachin said.
“We’ve had no issues with the rain amount at all,” Fachin said. “Besides incidental flooding at intersections, we haven’t had a call out for any water issues today. It’s dissipating real quick.”
Fachin said the flooding at those intersections is not unusual during heavy rainfalls and they haven’t been a major concern.
But high winds led to at least 15 calls for downed trees and branches Friday morning, Fachin said.
Winds reached 47 mph in Los Banos during the storm, said William Peterson from the National Weather Service in Hanford.
“This one was a good wind producer,” Peterson said, noting that official wind speeds ranged from 44 mph at the San Luis Reservoir dam to 53 mph at the Merced airport.
The storm dropped less rain in the Los Banos area than other parts of the county, Peterson said. It added 0.34 inches of rain in Los Banos, 0.4 inches in Merced and 0.63 inches at the San Luis Reservoir dam.
Some residents reported damage to personal property.
“I heard a real loud crack, and then a snap,” said Jerry Knoester, who was in his home near Citrus Park. “I went outside looking for damage, and the side yard fence, the entire 75 feet, was cracked.”
Knoester said he could hear the winds inside his home. At one point, he said, the light flickered and his television turned off.
The quick power outage was confirmed by Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna, who told the Enterprise the weather-driven outage lasted for about one second primarily on the south end of the city.
“We continue to receive calls of things damaged with the winds as people come outside,” Reyna said.
Besides that, and helping the public works and fire departments with clearing tree debris from some roads, Reyna said, police hadn’t received any calls for traffic collisions or any other serious concerns in relation to the storm.
More heavy rain is expected to arrive Sunday or Monday, and could drop another inch or so across the county.
“We’re preparing for the next storm to hit on Sunday,” Fachin said.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
