Los Banos promotes planner, reorganizes economic development department

City Manager Alex Terrazas on Wednesday recounted how the economic downturn eight years ago led the city to make significant cuts to municipal departments, including the Community and Economic Development Department.
The department of two people, led by senior planner Stacy Souza Elms, was handling a demanding schedule of processing applications and providing technical assistance to the community. In addition, the city rolled its redevelopment agency into the department in 2012.
The increased workload meant little to no time for advance planning for the city’s future, he said.
“It was a large amount of work for two staff people to be dealing with,” Terrazas told the Los Banos City Council.
City Council members agreed Wednesday, voting to reorganize the department by adding one employee and giving Souza Elms a “well-deserved” promotion to department director with a $7,275 salary bump.
In addition to the department’s current work, the change allows planning staff to update the city’s general plan, develop strategic plans for the community, update the zoning ordinance and develop business and economic strategic plans.
The salary increase brings Souza Elms from $71,640 to $89,100.
The increase is part of a total $50,001 raise, according to city reports, including $13,280 in benefits, $8,058 to retirement and $1,200 in office supplies for the purchase of a new computer.
“I think it’s a well-deserved promotion,” Councilman Scott Silveira said. “I think it’s time that we put some more manpower in that department.”
Souza Elms said the department will start searching for a new planner immediately. Terrazas hopes to have someone hired and ready to work by mid-March or April.
The changes will raise the department’s budget from $397,574 in fiscal year 2016-17, to $541,281 in fiscal year 2017-18, a 36 percent increase.
Staff may change the planning fee structure to help account for the expense increase, according to staff reports.
“It is warranted,” Mayor Mike Villalta said, commending Souza Elms for her work in the department, and the finance department for accounting for the increase.
Villalta said the move was fiscally responsible, and is needed as the economy picks up.
“Now things are steaming again,” Councilman Tom Faria said. “We need a staff to deal with that.”
