Los Banos Little League seeks relief after fire destroys equipment trailer

Los Banos Little League officials are hoping for relief after a fire destroyed a storage trailer that held equipment vital to teams and players.
The fire, which police say started about 4:30 a.m. Monday near Colorado Avenue and Pine Street, ruined some $6,000 to $7,000 worth of equipment, league President Mario Delgado told the Enterprise. The league’s insurance policy does not cover the lost gear, he said.
“We are going to have to replenish,” Delgado said.
The incident is under investigation as a suspicious fire, fire Chief Tim Marrison said.
The trailer, a standard semi trailer about 54 feet long, was at Colorado Park between the tennis courts and the southern baseball field.
Los Banos police patrol staffers responded to the fire after seeing flames from West Pacheco Boulevard while on another call, police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said in an email.
When they arrived, officers found the trailer engulfed in flames, Reyna said.
Police questioned two transients found living in the area, but they were cleared, Reyna said. As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not made any arrests or identified any suspects.
The trailer held the league’s catcher equipment along with gear such as baseballs and other items, Delgado said.
“It does cost a lot,” he said. “A complete set of catcher’s gear costs from $150 to $200. Multiply that by 40. We had 39 teams last season.”
The loss of the equipment may lead the league to reschedule its player evaluations, registration deadline, tryouts and opening ceremonies, Delgado said, but he does not expect the March 4 league start date to be delayed.
The umpire clinic on Feb. 4 and picture day on Feb. 25 will be unaffected, according to a post on the league’s website.
On Tuesday, Los Banos Little League shared photos of the charred remains of the trailer on social media as it appealed for help. The league, a nonprofit organization, is seeking donations through a GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/los-banos-little-league-recovery. In little more than 24 hours, the page had raised more than $200 toward its goal of $7,500, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Delgado said he has been calling around to sporting goods stores in the area to ask for donations.
“I’ve been getting some responses,” Delgado said. “This is just a minor setback. We just have to deal with it and can’t dwell on it too much. We need to make sure we have baseball.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments