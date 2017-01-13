Two victims of fatal Pacheco Pass crash identified

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a car crash this week on Pacheco Pass.
Authorities on Friday identified the victims as Long Beach resident Alexander Fox, 24, and Gabrielle Wilkerson, 22, of Indianapolis, Ind.
Coroner’s Office officials didn’t release the official cause of death, noting that the crash was still under investigation.
Two other passengers, 23-year-old Carson resident Michelle Treadwell and 22-year-old Signal Hills resident Thomas Jones, suffered major injuries as a result of the crash. An update on their condition was not available Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol’s Los Banos-area office determined Fox was driving a 2015 Toyota with the three passengers about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday east on Highway 152, east of Dinosaur Point in the Pacheco Pass area, about 80 mph when he lost control of the vehicle.
The car struck a curb, overturned and continued, coming to rest on its right side against a concrete rail, officials said.
Wilkerson, who was ejected from the vehicle, and Fox suffered fatal injuries. Treadwell and Jones were taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, according to CHP.
Investigators determined Fox was driving at an unsafe speed during wet weather and road conditions that were cited as a factor in the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to have been factors.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments