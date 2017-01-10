Top five stories of 2016 in Los Banos

In 2016, news stories around the world were filled with deadly violence, bitter political battles and unexpected celebrity deaths nearly every day.
Los Banos also made major headlines throughout the year, from the skydiving death of a beloved and promising Pacheco High School graduate, to a political corruption scandal in Los Banos still unfolding, to scrappy 9-year-old Los Banos aquatic powerhouse James Savage breaking age barriers in open-water swims.
The following list of the top five stories of Los Banos was compiled by the Enterprise and Merced Sun-Star’s newsroom staff based on a variety of factors including attention from online readers and which stories are most likely to affect the lives of Los Banos residents.
5. County’s poor health
The struggles of finding a regular physician or even making a doctor’s appointment are problems that have been plaguing countless Merced County residents in recent years. The county officially is considered a health professional shortage area, according to the Merced County 2016 Community Health Assessment from the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Compared with other counties in California, Merced County continuously ranks low in many health-related data and statistical reports.
Regarding rates of women receiving prenatal care, Merced County has the worst numbers in the Valley, according to a study from the California Budget Policy Center, the Women’s Well-Being Index. The study also reported that out of the 58 California counties, Merced County ranks 55th in overall women’s health issues.
Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, also has made efforts to bring more doctors to the Valley, authoring a bill, AB-2048, that was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in September. The bill allows all federally qualified health clinics to apply to the National Health Service Corps State Loan Repayment Program, which helps medical professionals pay off their school loans in exchange for working for a period of time in areas with a shortage of medical options.
4. Los Banos boy breaks age barrier in Alcatraz swim
It’s still awaiting confirmation from the Guiness Book of World Records, but Mercey Springs Elementary fifth-grader James Savage gained fame as the youngest person to swim from the San Francisco Aquatic Park to Alcatraz Island and back.
At 4 feet, 6 inches and about 60 pounds, James is an unassumingly accomplished swimmer in Los Banos.
James told the Merced Sun-Star and Los Banos Enterprise about the self-motivated June 14 swim and his training for it. After the story broke, national news picked it up and his swim was live-streamed.
James finished the swim in just over two hours.
He received recognition by the Los Banos City Council for his effort on July 6.
He also was invited to be featured as a special guest at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s new circus production Aug. 25 in San Jose.
James successfully set another age-based record, the youngest to complete the “bridge-to-bridge” 6.2-mile swim from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge, on Dec. 10, said his mother, Jillian Savage.
Savage said James’ next goal is to swim the length of the Golden Gate Bridge, something he might attempt in the spring.
3. Los Banos teen’s skydiving death
The skydiving death of a promising 18-year-old Pacheco High School graduate on Aug. 6 shook the Los Banos community and triggered investigations into the controversial Parachute Center in Acampo near Lodi.
Tyler Turner and his tandem instructor, 25-year-old Yong Kwon, died after parts of the parachute reportedly malfunctioned.
Turner graduated from Pacheco High with honors two months before the jump. He had been accepted to UC Merced and was planning to enter as a sophomore after receiving enough advanced-placement credit.
The tragedy led many, including Turner’s mother, Francine Salazar Turner, and the Federal Aviation Administration to take a deeper look into the Lodi Parachute Center’s shaky past involving fatal jumps and airplane malfunctions.
An FAA investigation determined that a small parachute meant to pull the reserve and main parachutes didn’t fully inflate, leading to entanglement with the reserve parachute and tether.
While the FAA still is determining any actions against the parachute center, the U.S. Parachute Association concluded that Kwon was uncertified.
The sanctioning skydiving body ordered more than 130 instructors, many at the Lodi center, to retake courses.
Turner’s death stunned Merced County residents, especially his family.
His mother created a memorial display for him in their home containing mementos of his life from family, friends and strangers.
2. Three public officials charged with sex crimes in Los Banos
In 2016, four public officials, including three with ties to Los Banos, faced sex crimes allegations involving children, and two – a priest and a high school teacher – were convicted and had to register as sex offenders.
Robert E. Gamel, 66, pleaded guilty March 11 to possession of child pornography, a felony. The disgraced priest, commonly known as “Father Bob,” led St. Joseph Catholic Church in Los Banos for about five years before authorities learned he’d deliberately acquired from the internet a nude photograph of a teenage parishioner. Gamel avoided prison time, served about six months in the Merced County jail, and was required to register as a sex offender for life. He also must serve at least four years on probation.
Gary A. Bettencourt, 41, a former drama and English teacher at Pacheco High School, pleaded no contest in August to more than a dozen felony sex crimes involving three female students from Los Banos. The former teacher now is behind bars at North Kern State Prison in Delano, where he is serving a sentence of more than eight years.
During the Bettencourt investigation, Los Banos police uncovered a second suspected child sex scandal, this one involving one of their own officers.
Dusty Norris, a former high school instructor-turned-police officer was fired in June from the Los Banos Police Department, shortly after sex crimes allegations emerged involving Norris and two high school girls dating back more than 10 years. The criminal allegations center around Norris’ time as a teacher with the Merced County Office of Education in Los Banos, before he became a police officer.
Norris, 37, was arrested May 18 following an investigation by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.
The former teacher and police officer has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object and one count of oral copulation with a minor. He remains free on bail and is expected to return to court Jan. 9. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 24.
1. Los Banos school board turmoil, corruption charges
The Los Banos Unified School District board of trustees this year was at the center of a frequently bitter power struggle that was colored by a public corruption criminal probe, the emergence of a controversial citizens group with surprising sudden influence, and an angry backlash that saw four incumbents swept out of office during two elections.
Trustees Tommy Jones, Carole Duffy, Marlene Smith and Dominic Falasco voted as a board majority in March to investigate the finances of the newly constructed Creekside Junior High School.
They were backed by representatives of the Community Advocacy Coalition, an area citizens group that claims to advocate for underrepresented populations.
In May, the majority also voted to award a contract to the company of controversial local builder Gregory Opinski to serve as construction manager of the expansion of Mercey Springs Elementary School.
Opponents were concerned about Opinski’s history of business-related lawsuits and possible financial transactions between Opinski and Jones. Opinski rejected that criticism.
The investigations into Creekside produced inconclusive results, prompting opposing trustees Dennis Areias, John Mueller and Anthony Parreira to criticize the majority and CAC support.
Members of the public started speaking against the board majority and its support by the CAC.
Residents at board meetings also criticized the largely Latino CAC, accusing it of demanding that the district administration hire Latino teachers, a claim CAC members denied.
The CAC also shined a spotlight on low student test scores in the district. Opponents countered that criticism.
The differences between the two sides turned into heated arguments at board meetings, boiling over at a July 26 meeting.
Critics also slammed the CAC after it spearheaded the Aug. 23 recall election of Mueller. Mueller lost the election by 13 votes, allowing Ray Martinez, a co-founder of the CAC, to replace him on the board.
Adding to the fire, Opinski and Jones were arrested at the end of August and charged with bribing a public official in connection with the heavily criticized Mercey Springs contract.
Merced County District’s Attorney Office case reports state that Falasco recorded conversations between himself, Jones and Opinski and that Jones paid Falasco $12,000 on behalf of Opinski as a bribe for Falasco’s Mercey Springs votes.
Opinski’s and Jones’ attorneys have unsuccessfully tried to move the criminal case out of Merced County. The pair are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
The charges appeared to feed into the unsuccessful Nov. 8 re-election bid by Jones, who lost in a landslide to Megan Goin-Soares. The election also saw Duffy lose to Marg Benton, and Falasco lose to challenger Gary Munoz by three votes, according to certified election results.
Falasco called for a recount. But the result was the same, with Munoz picking up two extra votes.
The Los Banos Teachers Association endorsed Goin-Soares, Benton and Falasco, while elements of the CAC supported or favored Munoz, Jones and Duffy. The latter candidates refused to appear at a candidate forum Oct. 27, citing fears of racism and accusations of an unfair debate that forum organizers denied.
After the new trustees were sworn in, however, people from both sides called for unity on the board and a new era for the school district.
