Los Banos Papa Murphy’s changing owners, not closing down

Papa Murphy’s is in the midst of changing ownership but will continue serving pizza, the “Take ‘N’ Bake” restaurant’s manager said.
Restaurant manager Paul Sohal said his parents, the owners of the Papa Murphy’s Los Banos location on the southeast corner of Sixth Street and East Pacheco Boulevard, are in the midst of selling the business to a new owner based in Turlock.
He said he wouldn’t provide additional details on who the new owner could be due to pending negotiations.
“It probably won’t take effect for the rest of this month,” Sohal said. “(Papa Murphy’s) will still operate the way it used to, with the same specials.”
Rumors swirled on several Los Banos community Facebook pages about the pizzeria closing on Tuesday and speculation on why.
Sohal said the restaurant wasn’t closing, adding that the only reason the owners were selling the business was because “it seems like they weren’t making enough.”
Sohal said he wants people to know nothing will change in the store’s operations.
“Don’t be alarmed; the store will be open,” Sohal said. “It will just be under new ownership.”
