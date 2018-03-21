Construction on Merced County highway set to start later this year. Unclear what delays look like

A bridge restoration project on Interstate 5 and Highway 152 in Merced County is estimated to start in the Spring, California Department of Transportation officials reported.
Construction is scheduled to start in late May or early June and end in December, said Thomas Lawrence, public information officer for Caltrans, adding this is an estimate and could change.
This project will rehabilitate bridges at 18 locations on I-5 and Highway 152 in Merced County, Lawrence said. Road work will "likely" be done at one location at a time, he said, "to avoid unnecessary complications or further traffic impact."
The bridge on 1-5 and Highway 152 is “crucial” for agriculture and industrial purposes, Lawrence said in a phone interview, and for local motorist, commuters and commercial traffic.
New concrete will be put in where needed to "improve safety and efficiency and provide a smoother riding surface," he said in an email, and the bridge’s joint seals will be replaced to to increase its service life.
It’s still unclear what kind of traffic delays drivers can expect, Lawrence said, but all work will "likely" be done at night on the weekends and at least one lane will be open.
The estimated $4.4 million project is funded by a bill passed in April 2017, SB-1, that invests 54 billion over the next decade to fix bridges, road and freeways across California.
Caltrans contracted Sacramento-based Myers & Son Construction for the project, Lawrence said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments