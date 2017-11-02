Here’s how much weed police say was grown in a Los Banos house. Hint: It’s a lot

Law enforcement busted up an illegal marijuana cultivation site of nearly 1,000 plants inside Los Banos city limits, police said Thursday.
The Merced Area Gang Narcotics Team served a search warrant on Monday in the 600 block Driftwood Avenue, where agents seized 988 plants, according to Los Banos police.
The growers were also using an illegal electrical bypass to steal power, police said. The bypasses are also considered a fire hazard.
Agents arrested Matias Menera-Flores, 24, at the home and he was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of the illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sales and theft of utility services exceeding $400.
