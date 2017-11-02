Matias Menera-Flores, 24
Matias Menera-Flores, 24 Los Banos Police Department
Matias Menera-Flores, 24 Los Banos Police Department

News

Here’s how much weed police say was grown in a Los Banos house. Hint: It’s a lot

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

November 02, 2017 4:44 PM

Law enforcement busted up an illegal marijuana cultivation site of nearly 1,000 plants inside Los Banos city limits, police said Thursday.

The Merced Area Gang Narcotics Team served a search warrant on Monday in the 600 block Driftwood Avenue, where agents seized 988 plants, according to Los Banos police.

The growers were also using an illegal electrical bypass to steal power, police said. The bypasses are also considered a fire hazard.

Agents arrested Matias Menera-Flores, 24, at the home and he was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of the illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sales and theft of utility services exceeding $400.

To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

    Few people in a Los Banos restaurant seemed to notice as the pint-sized bandit in pink slipped up to a woman’s purse and lifted her cell phone. But two women who were with the little girl and were recorded on video surveillance footage laughing during the alleged theft, may be in serious trouble. Police said Monday they are investigating the Oct. 22 incident as possible grand theft. Video courtesy of the Los Banos Police Department

Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 1:35

Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos
Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural 1:09

Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural
Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

View More Video