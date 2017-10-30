Nearly 300 paintings stolen from the back of a truck in Los Banos

Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

Few people in a Los Banos restaurant seemed to notice as the pint-sized bandit in pink slipped up to a woman’s purse and lifted her cell phone. But two women who were with the little girl and were recorded on video surveillance footage laughing during the alleged theft, may be in serious trouble. Police said Monday they are investigating the Oct. 22 incident as possible grand theft. Video courtesy of the Los Banos Police Department