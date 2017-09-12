Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge set for Saturday in Los Banos

Children ages 9 to14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2017 Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge.
The local competition will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Vineyard Basin B Park, 640 Vineyards Drive.
The Soccer Challenge will be held on the same fields used for the Los Banos Parks and Recreation Soccer Clinic.
Winners on Saturday will be eligible to advance to district, chapter and state finals, the group said in a news release.
Daniel Silveira, who was one of last year’s local winners, advanced all the way to the State Finals in 2016.
The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions.
International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters based in New Haven, Conn.
All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions.
All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish written parental consent. Entry forms are available at the Los Banos Community Center and on the day of the event.
With more than 1.9 million members, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization.
