Aerial footage leads authorities to 7 illegal marijuana operations

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office eradicated more than 2,500 marijuana plants from illegal grow sites Friday in the Stevinson and Delhi.
Sgt. Ray Framstad said the Sheriff’s Office authored and served search warrants on seven different sites Friday that were spotted by the department’s aviation unit.
At 8 p.m., authorities served a search warrant at a residence in the 14000 block of Campground Road in Delhi, Framstad said.
Deputies found a car in front of the home full of marijuana, Framstad said. A double-wide trailer and a garage had been turned into indoor grow facilities.
Three greenhouses about 300 feet in length contained about 1,000 plants.
“Nobody arrested because people ran from the site when we arrived,” Framstad said.
The Sheriff’s Office served two search warrants on homes int he 23000 block of Fourth Avenue in Stevinson. About 60 plants were found in each location.
“Although they were both medical marijuana grows, it exceeded the limit of the county ordinance,” Framstad said, noting that authorities left 12 plants in place in accordance with state law.
Grow plants up to 14 feet tall were in a home on the 24000 block of Second Avenue in Stevinson, Framstad said. The location also had an empty indoor growing facility.
Another large grow on the 7000 block of Highway 165 in Stevinson was also hit by deputies. About 250 large marijuana plants were eradicated.
Officials found evidence of a small butane honey oil hash conversion lab, Framstad said, adding that those labs create concentrated THC products.
A small amount of methamphetamine was found inside the residence, leading to the arrest of 55-year-old Tony Mello for possession of methamphetamine, cultivation of marijuana, cultivation for sales, and manufacturing.
A search warrant was executed on a large marijuana operation in the 21000 block of Lobo Avenue in Merced.
“This was an entire house converted into indoor marijuana grows,” Framstad said, explaining how hard it was for police to access the home.
The doors of the home were fortified from the inside, and the place was wired with Internet cameras, Framstad said.
“There was so much power going to the residents, that (Merced Irrigation District officials) were afraid it was going to burn up the wole electrical infrastructure at the residence.
Deputies also found evidence that a fire had previously started in the home, Framstad said.
“At both sides of the home were families with children,” he said.
Framstad said the Sheriff’s Office is still busy with illegal marijuana grow raids. It has identified more than 25 possible illegal grow sites.
Anybody with information on an illegal marijuana grow site is encouraged to contact police dispatch anonymously at 209-385-7445, Framstad said.
