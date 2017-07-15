Fire guts vacant Dos Palos home

A vacant single-family home in Dos Palos was heavily damaged Saturday morning after it was gutted by a fire.
The fire was reported at 8:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue, Dos Palos Fire Chief Dewayne Jones said.
It took 12 fire personnel and four engines from the Dos Palos Fire Department and Merced County Calfire about two hours to get the fire under control, Jones said
“When we got there, the flames had already spread to the roof,” Jones said.
No one was in the vacant home at the time firefighters arrived, Jones said, adding that the fire resulted in about $90,000 worth of damage.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday.
