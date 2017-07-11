How did violent crime decrease but crashes increase in Los Banos?

The city saw less violent crimes in 2016, but traffic citations and collisions drastically increased, according to data from the Los Banos’ 2016 annual police report.
The report was released in a new format this year with the aim of making police data more readable to citizens.
According to the report, homicides, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and vehicle theft were all down compared to 2015. In total, crimes were down 17 percent.
However, rape crimes more than doubled to 11 in 2016.
Police Chief Gary Brizzee said there are many factors for why crime went down.
“Part of it is the hard work our officers do to put together fantastic cases,” Brizzee said of the overall decrease in crime.
Brizzee also said the department has been focusing policing efforts on areas with rashes of gang and property crime.
Brizzee on Saturday declined to comment on the increase in reported rape crimes Saturday, noting that the department needs to investigate each rape case separately to determine if there is a common thread.
The number of traffic citations rose from 4,132 in 2015, to 5,352 last year, according to the report.
“People are more likely to be killed in a traffic incident than with violent crime,” Brizzee said.
Like for violent crimes, Brizzee said police have stepped up traffic enforcement in areas statistically home to more crashes and incidents. The department has also conducted zero-tolerance traffic months, he said.
“Unfortunately, (in 2016) that hasn’t correlated to lower traffic incidents,” Brizzee said.
Traffic collisions increased from 477 in 2015 to 619 in 2016, a nearly 30 percent increase.
Total 9-1-1 calls increased by 4.56 percent, while total calls for service increased by 0.29 percent.
The police department also oversees the local animal shelter.
The number of dogs impounded, cats impounded and animals sent to rescues decreased, while animal adoptions and owner reclamations increased.
The Los Banos Volunteers For Animals, a volunteer organization that helps run the shelter, was credited for an 86 percent save rate, according to the report, which can be accessed at http://www.losbanos.org/city-government/departments/police/.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
