2 boys among several injured in crash south of Los Banos

Two cars approaching an intersection south of Los Banos collided Friday evening, leading to major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.
At 6:11 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old woman driving a 2005 Saturn was traveling south on Ortigalita Road at an unknown speed approaching the intersection with Pioneer Road, CHP Los Banos Area Sgt. Ryan Swafford said.
At the same time, a 29-year-old woman was driving a 2009 Toyota north on Ortigalita Road, also approaching the intersection, Swafford said.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the Saturn made a left turn into the path of the Toyota, Swafford said, colliding in the middle of the intersection.
The collision ejected a 19-year-old female passenger of the Saturn who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, Swafford said, causing major injuries. She was airlifted to Doctors Medical Center of Modesto.
Swafford said the driver of the Toyota also was injured and transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Three passengers of the Toyota, a 23-year-old woman and two boys under 10, were transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital with injuries, according to Swafford.
Any additional information on the occupants of the vehicles wasn’t available Friday night, Swafford said.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments