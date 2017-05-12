Body of Merced County woman found in canal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County Pause 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 1:09 Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 0:43 Merced woman, firefighters save ducklings 1:40 Merced man killed in crash on Highway 59 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:51 Merced-area family makes plea for return of vet father's hair, ID 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Merced County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a body that was found Friday morning in a canal outside Los Banos. The body was spotted around 7 a.m. near Henry Miller Road and Santa Fe Grade near the Los Banos Wildlife Area, Undersheriff Jason Goins said. Few details were immediately available. The sheriff's dive team is on scene. This is a developing story. Check back for more details. Video by Vikaas Shanker

