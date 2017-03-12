Dos Palos police asking for the public’s help in Sunday’s street-gang gunfight

Nobody was injured in a gang-related gunfight early Sunday in Dos Palos, the Police Department reported.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects, police Chief Barry Mann said.
Gunshots were exchanged around 4:45 a.m. between people in a “dark-colored car” and the residents of a home in the 800 block of Fir Avenue in Dos Palos, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
At least a dozen rounds were fired by the occupants of the vehicle and residents of the home “returned fire,” Mann said.
“Windows were broken at the home and when the residents came outside, shots were fired at them,” Mann said in a telephone interview. “The occupants of the home returned gunshots. It appears the residents were defending themselves and the children at the home.”
Mann said the gunfight was “most definitely gang-related,” but said it was too early to elaborate on the case.
Descriptions of the car and the suspects were unavailable Sunday. It was unclear whether the people in the car got out of the vehicle or fired from inside the car.
“We’re still looking for leads to investigate to help us identify the people involved in this incident,” Mann said.
Mann said it was fortunate there were no injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dos Palos Police Department at 209-392-2176. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
