Los Banos City Hall plans expansion for staff privacy, cash security

The Los Banos City Hall may soon undergo a small expansion to better protect the privacy of staff conversations with human resources and improve the safety of cash operations.
The city’s Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a site plan that would turn the semi-open planter area on the east side of City Hall into two offices.
“The benefit of the expansion far outweighs any amenity that the planter provides,” Community and Economic Development Director Stacy Souza Elms said.
One of the offices in the 350-square-foot expansion would be an enclosed room used by the Human Resources Department.
Currently, human resources staff members operate in the cubicles at City Hall, Souza Elms said. That complicates things when city staff members need to have private conversations with HR.
The second office being created by the expansion is for a secure office for the Finance Department.
An area used for counting cash will be secured, monitored by cameras and located next to the vault, which will eliminate the need for staff to travel across the building with cash, Souza Elms told the Enterprise on Wednesday.
The expansion’s exterior will match the rest of the City Hall building, Souza Elms said. Windows will be installed along the expansion.
The cost of the project is pending requests for proposals that will be sent out, Souza Elms said. The City Council will vote on an agreement for the expansion project after those requests are reviewed by city staff.
Two housing projects on Wednesday’s commission agenda were continued to later dates.
The public hearing on a 5.5-acre, 25 single-family residential development between San Luis Street, Jeffrey Road and Miller Lane was continued to March 22 pending impact fee negotiations between the developer and the Los Banos Unified School District, Souza Elms said.
An 80.4-acre, 343 single-family residential development between Pioneer Road, Badger Flat Road and the western city limits was continued to March 8 to allow more time for commissioners to review changes and possible issues related to public improvements in the proposed development agreement.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments