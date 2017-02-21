McClintock takes on tough questions, crowd at Mariposa town hall

Rep. Tom McClintock trekked through questions from a politically divided Mariposa constituency Tuesday evening, talking to a crowd he said was more respectful than one in Roseville three weeks ago.
California Highway Patrol officers lined the walls and entrance of the Mariposa Fairgrounds building as hundreds of people from McClintock’s vast congressional district showed up hours before the 6 p.m. meeting, bringing signs, a defiant tone and tough questions about McClintock’s support of President Donald Trump.
Questions concerned a range of topics: Trump’s controversial executive orders to repeal and replace Obamacare, build a wall along the southern U.S. border and ban entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries. They pressed McClintock to address statements Trump has made, including his criticism of several national news outlets as the “enemy of the American people.”
McClintock didn’t back down.
“The American people have decided to change the course of the nation,” he said. “We have elected a very capable president we haven’t seen the likes of since Andrew Jackson or Teddy Roosevelt.”
As he continued, many in the crowd drowned him out with boos and angry outbursts.
For the many questions and comments about repealing the Affordable Care Act, McClintock acknowledged that some people benefited from Obamacare. But he quickly added that many more have been harmed with rising insurance premiums and costs.
That claim elicited jeers of disagreement from the crowd.
McClintock put the onus on Republicans for putting together a plan that will better serve citizens.
“We’ll be judged by the quality of the health care system we replace it with,” he said.
McClintock also was asked questions on issues related to Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Specifically, residents challenged his criticism of sanctuary cities that pledge to not give up undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.
“I view this (sanctuary city) doctrine as being completely antithetical,” McClintock said, adding that he thinks local jurisdictions should go through the court systems to challenge the administration’s actions rather than unilaterally defy a federal order.
When asked what he was planning to do to combat climate change, McClintock echoed Trump’s disdain for global warming, contending that people often discount “the entire part of science that there are more forces” than human contributions to global warming.
Other questions related to Trump’s executive orders were asked. And much of the crowd consisted of Trump detractors who raised their voices after each answer. But a vocal group of supporters also carried their own signs of support, countering the booing.
Both sides clashed often, at times so loud McClintock and people asking questions could barely be heard. However, there was a chorus of support for McClintock’s openness to hold a town hall meeting and provide answers.
“I was very happy we had a nice group of people,” said Mariposa resident Pam Gingold, who noted that the closeness of the Mariposa community overcame the unique political divide of the city and county to be forceful but respectful.
Mariposa resident Mike Roberts said he came because he likes listening to McClintock speak.
“I felt he exercised a great amount of restraint to some of the questions,” Roberts said. “I think the town hall was healthy (for the community).”
Tuesday’s meeting was similar in tone to McClintock’s last overflowing town hall meeting Feb. 4, which he was escorted from by police after district residents challenged him with tough and heated questions regarding his support for Trump.
The scene was similar to those other Republican members of Congress have faced since Trump’s inauguration. Trump’s actions have galvanized an opposition that is employing tactics formerly used by tea party advocates.
While McClintock scheduled the Mariposa meeting and a Wednesday evening town hall in Sonora, many of his Republican colleagues have pulled back on accessible communication, according to several reports.
Roll Call, a congressional news site, reported that none of the 10 Republican House members expected to face tough re-election campaigns scheduled district town hall meetings, including California Reps. David Valadao, Steve Knight and Darrell Issa.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments