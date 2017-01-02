Man arrested after gunfire and a ‘short pursuit’ near Dos Palos

A man was arrested after a short pursuit just outside Dos Palos on Monday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at a home just outside Dos Palos about 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to Sheriff Vern Warnke. Residents at the home gave a description of the car used by the shooter, a gray Honda Civic.
A deputy subsequently attempted to stop a car fitting the description, but the driver fled, Warnke said. After a “short pursuit,” the driver, later identified as Ruben Navarro Rodriguez, 22, of Dos Palos, crashed the car on a canal bank near East Blossom Street and Lucerne Avenue in Dos Palos, deputies reported.
Navarro Rodriguez was taken into custody, Warnke said. Deputies remained at the scene to search for a gun they believe the driver tossed from the car.
Warnke said deputies planned to call in the sheriff’s dive team to search the canal for the gun.
Navarro Rodriguez is being held at the county’s Main Jail in lieu of $51,500 bail on suspicion of evading a police officer and resisting arrest.
