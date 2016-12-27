Los Banos man, Modesto woman named as victims of Merced-area tragedies

The Merced County Coroner’s Office identified a Los Banos man and a Modesto woman who were killed two days before Christmas in separate tragedies.
Nathan Northcutt, 26, of Los Banos died before 8 a.m. Friday after he was struck on the BNSF railroad tracks just east of Highway 59, behind Wal-Mart, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.
The man was on foot when he was struck, according to police.
Later that day, about 4:45 p.m., Eva Cuarenta, also 26, of Modesto lost control of her 2013 Chevrolet Malibu while heading north on Highway 99 near the Plainsburg overpass, the coroner’s office reported. She died after her car traveled across the center divider and collided head-on with a 1992 GMC Suburban, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to authorities, the woman’s car traveled across the left and middle lanes of the southbound traffic before striking the Suburban in the right lane.
The Suburban driver, a 58-year-old man from Cupertino, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A 26-year-old woman riding as a passenger in the Malibu refused medical attention, police said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments